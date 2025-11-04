As Team India lifted the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 trophy, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues reminded former skipper Sunil Gavaskar of his promise to sing a duet with her. After India's win over Australia in the semi-final-where Jemimah played a match-winning knock of 127*-Gavaskar had stated that he would sing a duet with the 25-year-old batter if Team India won the World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. lived up to Gavaskar's expectations and defeated South Africa in the summit clash to clinch the coveted trophy.

Following the victory, Jemimah took to Instagram and shared a video message for Gavaskar, saying she was "ready with the guitar" for a jamming session with him.

"Hi Sunil Gavaskar sir, I saw your message. You said that if India wins the World Cup, we both will sing a song together. So I am ready with the guitar and hope that you are ready with your mic. Lots of love," Jemimah said in her video.

The post also included a video of the two singing together at the BCCI Awards.

Earlier, Gavaskar had expressed his desire to sing with Jemimah if India emerged victorious in the tournament.

"If India wins the World Cup, she and I-if she's okay with it-will sing a song together. She'll have her guitar, and I'll sing along," Gavaskar had said on Sports Today.

"We actually did that once at one of the BCCI Awards a couple of years back. There was a band playing, and we just decided to join in. She was on the guitar, and I sang with whatever voice I have. But if India wins, I'd love to do it again-if she's happy to do that, happy to do that with an old man. I'm all for it."