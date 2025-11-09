Deepti Sharma has etched her name into Indian cricket folklore for eternity. Not only did the 28-year-old all-rounder become the first player to smash a half-century and take five wickets in a Women's World Cup final, she was also named the 'Player of the Tournament' after India's historic triumph. However, an unsung hero in Deepti's journey has been her brother Sumit, having once quit his job in order to support her career. On November 2, Sumit received the ultimate reward for his sacrifice as Deepti guided India to Women's World Cup 2025 glory.

Following the final, Sumit did not hide his emotions, reflecting on the sacrifices it had taken to help Deepti become the cricketer she has today.

"When I decided to quit my job, I didn't know when Deepti would play for India, how many years she would play, or if she would ever play in the World Cup. I only knew one thing, that I had to do everything in my power so that she could play for India one day," said Sumit, in an interview with The Indian Express.

"After that, God took us beyond our dreams. Jab aap poori shiddhat se, poori mann se kisi kaam karte hain (When you do something with all your heart and mind), destiny will be with you," Sumit said.

For Deepti, it was her second Women's World Cup final. In 2017, as a 20-year-old, she and India had fallen nine runs short of glory. On the eve of the 2025 final, Deepti assured her brother that the trophy would come home this time.

"Before the final, she (Deepti) made a commitment to me. 'Bhaiya, whatever I do, I will put in my 100 per cent, and I will not let this trophy go from India.' Even before the final, she told me the same thing: 'With the bat or ball or on the field, whatever I can'," revealed Sumit.

"And as we met on the field, she said: 'Bhaiya, main apne promise poora kiya na? (Brother, I fulfilled my promise, right?)'," Sumit revealed further.

Deepti also did not forget to acknowledge her brother's sacrifice.

"I started playing cricket because of my brother. He made a lot of sacrifices for me; he left his job so that I could pursue my dream. On such a stage, in front of family, to perform well and lift the trophy feels truly special," Deepti told ICC.