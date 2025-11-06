PM Narendra Modi caught the attention of fans on social media with his heartwarming gesture for Indian women's team batter Pratika Rawal. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side met PM Modi at his residence on Wednesday following their victorious Women's World Cup campaign. Pratika, who was India's second-best batter in the tournament with 308 runs in six matches, was ruled out ahead of the semi-final due to a hairline fracture. As a result, she did not receive a winner's medal after the final.

When PM Modi hosted the team, Pratika was present in a wheelchair. After noticing her struggling to take food, the Prime Minister took the matter into his own hands and served refreshments to the injured opening batter.

"Aapko koi kuch de nahi raha, kya pasand hai aapko?" PM Modi asked Pratika before serving a dish to her.

Pratika thanked the PM for his gesture. However, PM Modi re-affirmed whether she liked the dish or not. "Do you like it or not?" said PM Modi.

Lovely Gesture



Pratika Rawal was injured so came on Wheelchair.



Modiji noticed that she could not take food, so he asked what she likes and served her pic.twitter.com/K5gd46e5wI — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 6, 2025

Ahead of the semi-final against Australia, Shafali Verma replaced Pratika in the squad. Shafali would go on to play a defining role in the final. The young opener was named Player of the Match after a sensational all-round display, as she smashed 87 off 78 balls and picked up 2/36, helping India clinch their maiden Women's World Cup title.

It was a remarkable turnaround of fortunes for Shafali, who had previously played ODIs last October before returning for the semifinals against Australia. While her international T20I form, with 176 runs in five innings with a fifty and strike rate of over 158 was solid and she had a brilliant Women's Premier League (WPL) season with Delhi Capitals (DC) this year with 304 runs in nine innings at an average of 38.00, her average in in early 20s in ODIs and inconsistency at big stages cost her the ODI spot.

(With ANI Inputs)