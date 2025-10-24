Rain once again played spoilsport at the R Premadasa Stadium, as the ICC Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was abandoned here on Friday. When an unrelenting downpour washed the Khettarama for a second time, Pakistan, after being asked to bat first, were 18 without loss in 4.2 overs. It was also the fifth washout out of 11 matches at this venue of this tournament, raising questions over its planning.

It's a no-brainer that the Northeast monsoon hits the region during this time, yet the organisers went ahead with the schedule, leaving teams and fans at the mercy of the elements.

The abandoned matches also affected Sri Lanka's hopes to make the semifinals, as the hosts finished fifth in the eight-team table with five points from one win, three losses, and three washouts.

Pakistan have just two points from four losses and three no-results, as they ended the campaign without a win in seven matches.

The toss was delayed for more than three hours as the ground staff scrambled around with covers amid strong winds and repeated pitch inspections which failed to convince the umpires. All this amid, rain of varying intensity.

Players remained on the field, hoping for a break in the showers but the relentless rain forced the officials to call-off the match around 8.10 pm local time.

In the inconsequential last group clash, all eyes were on Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, who has led the side for over a decade. This was perceived to be the last ODI World Cup outing for the 35-year-old in her long and decorated career.

She, however, has not made anything official but if it indeed was the end then the Lankan would walk away with a heavy heart.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)