A Pakistani fan has caught the attention of fans on social media after his wholesome gesture for the Indian team during the Women's World Cup final against South Africa on Sunday. A video has been doing rounds on social media where the fan, who was wearing a Pakistan jersey, can be seen supporting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side also sang the Indian national anthem before the final. The man, Arshad Muhammad Hanif, won hearts for his gesture, that beautifully captured how cricket transcends borders and unites people beyond rivalries.

"A proud moment as Sunidhi Chauhan sings the Indian National Anthem before the India vs South Africa Women's ODI World Cup Final! Goosebumps all around. Let's cheer loud for our women in blue - bring the cup home," Arshad captioned a post on Instagram.

India's decades-long dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end, following the heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals.

The BCCI on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee, in recognition of India's maiden triumph.

"To honour this unprecedented success, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee, in recognition of their remarkable performance, dedication and contribution to the nation's sporting glory," the board said in a statement.

"The BCCI also takes this opportunity to highlight the pivotal role of Jay Shah, who served with distinction as Honorary Secretary of the BCCI and now holds the position of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). During his tenure at the BCCI, Shah championed significant initiatives for women's cricket accelerating the expansion of domestic structures, launching elite-level competitions and ensuring improved infrastructure.

"As ICC Chairman, he has been a strong advocate for gender-equality across the sport. Under his leadership, the ICC announced a landmark increase in prize-money for the Women's World Cup, signalling that women cricketers will be treated on par with their male peers," it added.

(With IANS Inputs)