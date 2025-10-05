Pakistan batter Muneeba Ali's run-out dismissal caused a massive controversy during the Women's World Cup match against India in Colombo on Sunday. The incident happened in the 4th over of Pakistan's innings when a direct-hit from Deepti Sharma ended Muneeba's stay at the crease. The ball from Kranti Gaud crashed into the batter's pads and although there was a loud appeal, India decided to not go for the review. However, Deepti completed the direct hit and replays showed that although Muneeba did make her ground, her bat was in the air when the bails were dislodged.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was not happy with the entire incident and she got into a heated argument with the fourth umpire.

Kranti Gaud to Muneeba Ali, THATS OUT!! Run Out!!#INDWvPAKW #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 pic.twitter.com/YPvzAS0KL1 — Asia Voice (@Asianewss) October 5, 2025

Here's what the MCC Law says -

30.1 When out of his/her ground

30.1.1 A batter shall be considered to be out of his/her ground unless some part of his/her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.

30.1.2 However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of his/her ground if, in running or diving towards his/her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of his/her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of his/her person or bat, or between the bat and person.