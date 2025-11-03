Less than 24 hours after India's historic Women's ODI World Cup triumph, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has landed a huge endorsement deal with realty firm Omaxe Ltd. Harmanpreet has been signed as Omaxe's brand ambassador, with the realty firm hoping to make the most of India's maiden World Cup title in women's cricket by tying itself with the skipper. India won the maiden ICC Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa. In a statement on Monday, Omaxe announced the appointment of Kaur as the company's brand ambassador. Omaxe said the company's partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur reinforces its vision to back sporting excellence and create infrastructure where athletes can thrive.

On the association, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "I am proud to join Omaxe as its brand ambassador and to stand with a company that believes in empowering youth, strengthening communities, and building facilities that inspire dreams and turn them into achievements."

Omaxe's presence in Punjab and its vision for creating world-class infrastructure give me great hope for communities, especially for the young generation, she added.

"This partnership is about creating platforms that broaden access to sport, encourage greater participation of women in athletics, and strengthen local economies. One of the landmark outcomes of this vision will be the delivery of a new international-standard cricket stadium in the national capital after more than 140 years -- a milestone for the city and for Indian sport," Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe, said.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Women's cricket has often been seen as a formality but from Monday morning, it became a concrete career option, all thanks to Harmanpreet and her team.

"We have been talking about this for many years - we've been playing good cricket, but we had to win one big tournament. (But) without that, we couldn't talk about change," Harmanpreet told the media after India's win.

"At the end of the day, fans and the audience want to see their favourite team win. It's not that we weren't playing good cricket, but we were waiting badly for this moment, and today we got a chance to live it. I don't know how to express it, but I'm so happy and so proud of this team," Harmanpreet looked composed but one could sense that she was going through a lot.

"I'm just trying to express what I'm feeling. I am numb. I am not able to understand. He (a journalist) asked two questions; I answered only one," she said when asked to describe that "winning feeling".