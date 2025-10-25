Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association on Saturday expressed its shock and anguish over the alleged stalking and molestation of two Australia women cricketers, who are here for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, saying "no one should ever have to endure such trauma". The police have arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred on the Khajrana Road area of the city on Thursday morning. The two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a café when a man on a motorcycle started following them. He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, according to the Sub-Inspector of the area Nidhi Raghuvanshi.

"MPCA is deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with two players from the Australian Women's Cricket Team in Indore.

"No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident. This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women," said the MPCA statement.

"It is truly inspiring to see the players rise above this painful experience and continue to compete with courage and determination, carrying the pride of their nation on their shoulders in the match against South Africa on 25.10.2025." The Aussie duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

On getting information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a first information report under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

"Over the years, Indore has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams and dignitaries from other fields. It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city's image," read the statement.

"As the host, MPCA extends sincere apologies to the Australian Women's team for this deeply distressing and unfortunate incident while in our city known for safety, grace, and hospitality." MPCA also praised the local police's swift action, saying they were quick in "identifying and apprehending the accused in a short period".

"The local police and administration have consistently demonstrated diligence in ensuring player security during all official movements. During this tournament too, teams were provided adequate security for their visits to venues such as the Mahakaal temple and various recreation sites chosen by the teams/players.

"Therefore, in this unfortunate incident, it is essential to examine whether the players had sought security cover for the movement outside hotel, or whether the movement occurred in absence of any request for security.

"MPCA reiterates its solidarity with the players and assures every possible support in this difficult time, along with our commitment to cooperating with the Australian team, local authorities, and investigating agencies."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)