Despite the monumental achievement by the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team, no victory parade has been planned yet by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India defeated South Africa in the final on Sunday, securing their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title. Despite the significance of the achievement, the Indian board has not scheduled an open bus parade or a felicitation ceremony for Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed this, suggesting that the board has other matters to attend to at the moment.

According to an IANS report, celebrations are expected to be scheduled only after senior officials return from the ICC meetings in Dubai, which are set to take place from November 4 to 7. As a result, the Indian women's team will have to wait at least a week before they can celebrate their World Cup triumph with fans.

"Nothing like a victory parade is planned as of now," Saikia told IANS while speaking from Mumbai airport. "I'm leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meeting. Several officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly."

Asia Cup Trophy Matter to Be Raised at ICC Meeting

Saikia further added that the board would raise the issue of the Asia Cup trophy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seek its rightful return.

"We will take up the Asia Cup trophy matter with the ICC and hopefully get our trophy back with the respect and honour it deserves," he said.

India refused to accept the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister, shortly after the Suryakumar Yadav-led team won the final against Salman Agha & Co. by five wickets at Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

The decision to refuse the trophy from Naqvi-who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)-was due to earlier cross-border tensions between the two teams, leading to chaotic scenes. India celebrated their championship win without a physical trophy or winners' medals for the players.

The BCCI formally wrote to the ACC to resolve the issue of the trophy and winners' medals; the matter remains unresolved so far.

With IANS Inputs