The 'wild card' entry in the Indian team, Shafali Verma, turned out to be a game-changer in the Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. After helping India put 298/7 on the board with her 87-run knock, Shafali also picked two wickets for India with the ball, leaving every single person in the stadium surprised, barring the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Fresh from her heroics in the final, Shafali spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview, where she shared some insights into the glory of winning the country's maiden Women's ODI World Cup title.

When asked how the last 48 hours went, Shafali said that no one in the team slept. "I think it has been a moment of great joy. I don't think anyone in the team slept. Everyone wants to enjoy every moment with great happiness. There's no moment we feel we want to see it end. I mean, everyone is feeling so much joy. Everyone is extremely happy. So I think, there is great happiness," she said.

It isn't the first time that Shafali has tasted World Cup glory. She led the Indian team to the Women's U19 World Cup in 2023. But, by her own admission, the feeling of winning the senior World Cup, that too at home, is much bigger.

"I think this is a completely different feeling. That World Cup (win) is very close to my heart. But right now, at present, the main focus was that everyone will be watching this World Cup. Because it's being held in India, and winning the World Cup, I think this is a different kind of moment for me. As a player, as a teammate, and as an Indian player, I think the happiness is very, very immense. So this is a different moment. And in India, it's particularly special," said the opening batter.

"First of all, I was very happy when I joined the team. All the teammates were welcoming, and everyone gave me confidence, especially the coach and the captain. And then, I had 4-5 sessions. In that, I did as much batting as I could. I spoke to as many players as I could, because they knew how to hit the ball, how to use the conditions, they were more aware than me," said the young batter.

Watch #LIVE | Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma), The Women's World Cup Final Player Of The Match Who Wasn't Even In The Squad Till The Semis, Speaks To NDTV's @cheerica On The Historic Win, The Game Of Cricket And More https://t.co/vZ9DXLcoqV — NDTV (@ndtv) November 4, 2025

While Shafali's talent with the bat isn't hidden from anyone, the fact that she bowled in the match was a surprise to everyone. She ended up picking two wickets in the final, turning the game in India's favour.

"I bowl in domestic cricket, when Harmanpreet (Kaur) told me to bowl, I had confidence from the beginning. When I got the ball, I thought, that I will bowl to my strengths. And, Harman was backing me again and again. She gave me confidence, that I will take the next wicket. So, I think, this confidence came from the captain. When a player has confidence, it gets a big boost. I bowled from a good area. Everything happened. God made everything happen," she asserted.