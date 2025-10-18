New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score Updates Women's World Cup 2025
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in their Women's World Cup match.
NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Score Women's World Cup: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in their Women's World Cup match, in Colombo on Saturday. The White Ferns made one change to the side, recalling pacer Lea Tahuhu into the XI, while Pakistan named an unchanged side. New Zealand have three points from four games and are placed fifth, while Pakistan are languishing at the bottom with a solitary point. (Live Scorecard)
New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.
Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.
UPDATE - 11.50 am GMT - The official word is in! We have a RESTART TIME - 12.05 pm GMT. Also, it will be a 46-overs-per-side game. With the reduction in overs, New Zealand will have an adjusted target via DLS when they come out to bat, and the Powerplay for their innings will last 9 overs. Only one bowler can bowl a maximum of 10 overs. Hopefully, the rain stays away now and we avoid any more interruptions.
UPDATE - 11.35 am GMT - Some positive news, folks! The rain has now eased off and the umpires are also having a chat with the ground staff. Well, that was quick - the covers are starting to come off as well. We might not be too far away from a resumption now, but it is very likely that we might lose some overs.
Earlier today, the New Zealand men's cricket team and England faced off in the first T20I of the three-match series at Hagley Oval - but there too, rain decided to take centre stage. Only England’s innings could be completed, as they were restricted to 153/6 with Sam Curran’s unbeaten 49 being the standout effort. With Mitchell Santner back at the helm after recovering from an injury, New Zealand’s bowlers looked sharp, with all six used getting among the wickets. Here’s hoping the weather stays kind and we avoid yet another washout here.
UPDATE - 10.57 am GMT - Oh no! The remaining covers are being brought on as the intensity of the rain has increased. According to the radar, the rain is expected to ease off in about half an hour, though the forecast for later in the evening does not look very promising. Stick around for more news.
Diana Baig was up for a chat with Sana Mir before the game. She says that they are high on morale after the previous game. Continues that they were doing well in the last match, but it got washed out. Adds that her skipper Fatima Sana is doing very well and she gives her the confidence to bowl better. Ends up saying that they can beat New Zealand and have the confidence from beating them in New Zealand. Believes that they need to do well in all three departments to get the result.
UPDATE - 10.43 am GMT - The entire ground has not been covered yet, as this does not appear to be a heavy shower and is just a light drizzle. The rain will need to stop completely before the covers can be removed, and let’s hope that happens soon.
Here's Maddy Green, who had a chat with Julia Price before the play began today. Green says that they have lost a couple of points, but they are focusing on the games coming up. Believes that they need to execute the plans properly to get the results. Ends up saying that the team has full confidence that they will turn the tide.
UPDATE - 10.27 am GMT - Natalia Pervaiz walks in next but has to return with the rest of the players on the park as the drizzle has picked up. The skies do not look as ominous as on some previous days, but it is a steady drizzle nonetheless. Let's hope that the rain subsides soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
Game stopped due to : Wet Ground Condition
OUT! BLINDER AT POINT! Lea Tahuhu gets her second wicket! She lands this short and wide outside off, not a great delivery to be honest. Sidra Amin sees this as a scoring opportunity and frees her arms to cut it away. She connects pretty well but fails to keep it down. Eden Carson at backward point flies to her right and takes a stunning catch. Amin departs for 9 off 16, and Pakistan Women are 52/3!
So close! Full again, on middle, touch slower as well, Sidra Amin looks to defend it from the crease but gets an inside edge onto her pads.
WIDE! Fuller but down the leg side, Sidra Amin fails to flick it away. Called a wide.
On a length and on middle, Aliya Riaz tucks it to the leg side.
WIDE! Hard length but angling down the leg side, Aliya Riaz misses her pull. Izzy Gaze, the keeper, moves to her left to grab it but it deflects off her gloves onto the stumps. Riaz never left home.
Bangs in a bouncer, on middle, gets some extra bounce, Aliya Riaz sways away from it. One for the over says the umpire.
Short of a length and around leg, Sidra Amin hooks it to fine leg for a single. 50 up for Pakistan Women!
BEATEN! Lands this on a good length and just around off, holds its line, Sidra Amin looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Much better! Hard length and on middle and off, Sidra Amin stays back and dabs it down to point.
FOUR! Put away! Short and well outside off, begging to be hit. Sidra Amin makes no mistake, gets on top of the bounce and crunches it through extra covers for a boundary.