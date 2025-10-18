NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Score Women's World Cup: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in their Women's World Cup match, in Colombo on Saturday. The White Ferns made one change to the side, recalling pacer Lea Tahuhu into the XI, while Pakistan named an unchanged side. New Zealand have three points from four games and are placed fifth, while Pakistan are languishing at the bottom with a solitary point. (Live Scorecard)

New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson.

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)