New Zealand vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in a crucial Women's World Cup 2025 encounter on Friday. New Zealand have lost both of their matches in the competition till now. On the other hand, Bangladesh have 2 points from 2 matches. They won their first game against Pakistan but slumped to a 4-wicket loss against England. Suzie Bates is just 104 runs away from 6000 in ODIs and she can become the second woman ever after Mithali Raji to achieve the feat. She is also joint-second with with Smriti Mandhana with the most ODI hundreds.
Match 11, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 10, 2025
Play In Progress
NZ-W
39/3 (11.5)
BAN-W
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.30
Batsman
Sophie Devine
3 (8)
Brooke Halliday
0* (3)
Bowler
Rabeya Khan
8/2 (3)
Nishita Akter Nishi
3/0 (1.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Women's WC 2025
Who walks out?
OUT! TIMBER! Rabeya Khan gets another! She is on fire. Flatter, on off, and it skids through. Amelia Kerr goes deep in her crease and looks to block it but misses it completely as the ball hits the timber. Amelia Kerr makes her way back into the shed.
Goes fuller this time, on off, Sophie Devine taps it to mid off for one.
Short, on middle, Sophie Devine stays back and blocks it solidly.
Fuller again, on off, Sophie Devine blocks it back to the bowler.
Much fuller, on off, Amelia Kerr drives it to cover for one.
Slightly shorter, on off, Sophie Devine knocks it down the ground for one.
End of Powerplay! Bangladesh Women will now be allowed to station four fielders outside the 25-yard circle for the rest of the innings.
Tosses it up, full and around off, Amelia Kerr plays with soft hands on the off side.
An arm ball, full and on middle and leg, Amelia Kerr nudges it to mid-wicket.
Slightly quicker and fuller, around off. Amelia Kerr leans and pushes it to point.
Flat and outside off, turns a bit. Amelia Kerr plays it to cover.
Nahida Akter offers no pace as she serves it full and outside off, Amelia Kerr knocks it to cover.
Flighted full and on middle and leg. Amelia Kerr keeps it out on the leg side.
Double-wicket maiden over from Rabeya Khan! Pushes it full and outside off, Sophie Devine pushes it to cover.
Flighted full and around off, Sophie Devine lunges forward and defends.
Sophie Devine walks in.
OUT! RUN OUT! Things are turning upside down for the Kiwis. Two wickets in three balls. Suzie Bates found her feet in today's game but has to go. Shorter and outside off. Amelia Kerr cuts it to cover, slightly in the gap. Amelia Kerr hits and runs across but Suzie Bates was ball-watching, replies to the call a bit late and runs across, dives but is late to make her end. New Zealand Women in a bit of trouble.
A run out appeal and it has been given out on the ground. Suzie Bates seems well out of her crease despite the dive. Out it shows.
Tossed up, fuller and on middle and leg. Kerr leans and defends it out.