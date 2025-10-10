New Zealand vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: New Zealand take on Bangladesh in a crucial Women's World Cup 2025 encounter on Friday. New Zealand have lost both of their matches in the competition till now. On the other hand, Bangladesh have 2 points from 2 matches. They won their first game against Pakistan but slumped to a 4-wicket loss against England. Suzie Bates is just 104 runs away from 6000 in ODIs and she can become the second woman ever after Mithali Raji to achieve the feat. She is also joint-second with with Smriti Mandhana with the most ODI hundreds.