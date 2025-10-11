Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front with a record fifth Women's World Cup century, guiding England to a competitive 253/9 even as Sri Lanka's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals in their match in Colombo on Saturday. Veteran left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera, who claimed four wickets against India in the tournament opener, continued her fine form with a superb haul of 3/33, including a double-wicket maiden that broke England's momentum in the middle overs. Off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari provided solid support with 1/34 from eight overs, but Sciver-Brunt stood firm amid the slide after an early let-off.

At a venue where India's 247 against Pakistan remains the highest total of the tournament, England's score should give the four-time world champions confidence as they eye a third successive win to move to the top of the standings.

Dropped on three by veteran Udeshika Prabodhani at midwicket, Sciver-Brunt made full use of the reprieve to anchor the innings with a majestic 117 off 117 balls. Her knock was studded with nine fours and two sixes.

She reached her 26th ODI fifty off 57 balls and later brought up her 10th century -- and a record fifth in Women's World Cups -- with a lofted six over extra cover off Sugandika Kumari.

Her magnificent innings ended off the penultimate delivery of the innings, but not before she lifted England's total with a late flourish as 49 runs came in the final five overs with her at the crease.

Put in, England endured a shaky start, losing two wickets inside the powerplay before Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight steadied the innings with a 60-run stand off 74 balls.

The partnership was threatening to take the game away when Inoka struck against the run of play with a crucial dismissal coming via a dramatic late review.

Knight's miscued reverse sweep popped up to first slip, and Sri Lanka took their final review with just one second left on the clock.

Replays confirmed a glove touch, ending her knock at 29 (47b, 2x4) and shifting momentum Sri Lanka's way.

Inoka returned in the 35th over to produce a brilliant double-wicket maiden.

First, she bowled Emma Lamb (13) behind her legs with the ball dipping and spinning past the bat to hit the stumps, before deceiving Alice Capsey with flight and drift, as wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani completed a sharp stumping.

That made Inoka the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Sophia Dunkley (18 off 30) had fallen to a superb return catch by Dilhari, as England lost three wickets for just 34 runs between overs 30 and 40.

The run rate dipped below four per over, and it took a reverse sweep from Charlie Dean to finally break a seven-over boundary drought.

