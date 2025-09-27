As India prepares to host the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, fast bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy finds herself on the cusp of fulfilling a childhood dream - of playing for the country in the marquee event. India are preparing to chase their maiden senior women's global title in front of their home crowds when they begin their campaign on September 30 against fellow co-hosts' Sri Lanka at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Arundhati's dream of playing a World Cup for India began from seeing the MS Dhoni-led side win 2011 Men's ODI World Cup on home soil. "To be honest, the 2007 T20 World Cup that India won inspired me to start playing cricket, but it was the 2011 World Cup at home, with Sachin sir being part of it and everything that happened that year, that really left a mark on me."

"The kid inside me always wanted to play for India and win a World Cup for the country. Now, that I have the chance to play a 50-over World Cup at home, I am truly grateful to God for this opportunity. With two matches happening in Vizag, the support is very important. Hopefully, we will win," she said on JioStar.

Asked on how she became a fast bowler, the Hyderabad-based Arundhati said, "I never wanted to be a fast bowler. I always wanted to be a wicketkeeper. On my first day at coach Ganesh sir's academy, he asked me to bowl, and it all came naturally. A week later, I told my mom I didn't want to keep bowling and wanted to be a wicketkeeper."

"She spoke to him, and he told her that if I wanted to be a keeper, I could find another academy, but if I stayed there, I would be a medium-pacer. That's how my journey as a fast bowler began. Soon after, I was picked for Hyderabad under-19 and then senior-level cricket."

"It means a lot to me. There was a time in my career when I felt like I might never wear the India jersey again, and there were many questions about my future. But when I made my comeback and wore the jersey again, it felt really special," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)