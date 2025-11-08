CISF personnel at ASG Mumbai airport had an inspiring encounter with India's recent World Cup-winning cricketer, Jemimah Rodrigues. The event honoured her outstanding performance in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, featuring a warm welcome and a special victory cake-cutting ceremony. During the session, Rodrigues offered insightful tips on managing pressure, staying motivated, and emphasising teamwork and perseverance. Her motivating words inspired more women to pursue sports and achieve success confidently. This interaction served as a powerful motivation for CISF personnel, reiterating the importance of dedication, discipline, and national pride.

ASG Mumbai Welcomes Star Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues



CISF personnel of ASG Mumbai Airport, had an inspiring interaction with India's star women cricketer, Jemimah Rodrigues.



Rodrigues was recently named among the players retained by the Delhi Capitals for the 2016 edition of the Women's Premier League ahead of the tournament's mega-auction. The team retained their core of players, with Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland and Niki Prasad being the other players retained.

Rodrigues and Verma played crucial roles in India's victory at the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, delivering decisive performances in both the semifinal and final. Niki showed promise during her first WPL season this year, following her leadership of India to victory in the 2025 Women's U19 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Kapp and Sutherland delivered impressive all-round performances in the recent 50-over global tournament.

Rodrigues was also named in ICC's team of the tournament alongside her teammates, opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

She took the number three position after her memorable match-winning 127 not out, sending the hosts to the final at Australia's cost. She played a sensational knock as the Aussies, who were the defending champions at the tournaments, made an exit from the World Cup after being handed a five-wicket loss.

Courtesy of Rodrigues' ton, India completed a record chase in the history of the format, breaking Australia's record, which they had set during the group stage clash against the Women in Blue.

