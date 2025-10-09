India batter Pratika Rawal hoping to make it big against South Africa after getting off to fine starts in the last two matches.



She said: "Both the games for us have been challenging, both the opponents were tremendous. The good thing about our team is that we have a lot of depth in our batting. Whenever there's doubt, someone raises their hand and gets us through that. It's very good to see that depth and there's a lot of confidence. I think I'm just making a few errors. I'm trying to make less errors in the upcoming games. I had a good start in both the games, I just need to convert it. I think it's part and parcel of the game, as a batter, I think you just need one ball to get out. With her (Smriti Mandhana), I don't think there's some issue that's going on. My role remains the same even if she gets out. I'm playing in the same way that the team requires. So, in order for me to play a longer innings, the role doesn't change. So, it's just one or two matches that we did not get a good start. But I'm pretty confident that we're going to get a good start in this match."