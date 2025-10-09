India vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup Live Updates: Toss has been delayed in Visakhapatnam owing to a wet outfield, with India scheduled to take on South Africa. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side opened its campaign with a 59-run win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati and then thrashed Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo. However, they haven't had a perfect game yet. India have a mounting worry in the lack of runs so far from talismanic Smriti Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the energetic Jemimah Rodrigues. South Africa, on the other hand, recovered from a 10-wicket drubbing by England, beating New Zealand in their previous match. (Live Scorecard)
India batter Pratika Rawal hoping to make it big against South Africa after getting off to fine starts in the last two matches.
She said: "Both the games for us have been challenging, both the opponents were tremendous. The good thing about our team is that we have a lot of depth in our batting. Whenever there's doubt, someone raises their hand and gets us through that. It's very good to see that depth and there's a lot of confidence. I think I'm just making a few errors. I'm trying to make less errors in the upcoming games. I had a good start in both the games, I just need to convert it. I think it's part and parcel of the game, as a batter, I think you just need one ball to get out. With her (Smriti Mandhana), I don't think there's some issue that's going on. My role remains the same even if she gets out. I'm playing in the same way that the team requires. So, in order for me to play a longer innings, the role doesn't change. So, it's just one or two matches that we did not get a good start. But I'm pretty confident that we're going to get a good start in this match."
Toss delayed!
Toss has been delayed in Vizag due to a wet outfield. There will be an inspection at 2:45pm local time, which is about 8 minutes from now.
Proteas eye back-to-back wins!
After a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of England, South Africa regained some lost ground with a six-wicket triumph of their own, against New Zealand, last time out. The Proteas will be buoyed by the form of Tazmin Brits, who smashed a match-winning century against New Zealand, and they'll hope their top-order batters, including captain Laura Wolvaardt and veterans Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch, can arrive to the party as well.
India's top-order concerns!
India's first two wins (against Sri Lanka and Pakistan) were far from their perfect game, mainly due to the struggles of Smriti Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. The hosts would be desperate to see them fire on all cylinders, as the trio aims to regain top gear ahead of the Knockouts.
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's World Cup match between hosts India and South Africa. The stakes couldn't be clearer: a win for the hosts, India, would send a strong signal, not just by earning two viral points, but by momentarily claiming the top spot on the eight-team table. South Africa, however, have proven to be exceptionally tough competition, riding a wave of confidence and resilience. This is a battle of ambition versus resurgence. This promises to be a thrilling encounter.