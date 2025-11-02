Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and South Africa opted to bowl against India in the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday. The toss, originally scheduled for 2:30 PM IST, but due to rain it happened at 4:30 PM IST. There was no loss of overs with a two-hour stipulated extension available for the knock-out matches. Monday is also a reserve day for the final, if rain returns. The tournament will see a new champion crowned after India beat defending champions and seven-time winners Australia by five wickets in the second semifinal on Thursday in Navi Mumbai.

South Africa beat four-time champions England by 125 runs in the first semi on Wednesday in Guwahati.

The Proteas are first-time finalists after they exited the tournament in 2000, 2017 and 2022 at the semi-final stage. Both sides are unchanged from the semifinals.

India is in its third final after 2005 and 2017 and has its best chance to lift the trophy given its home advantage.

India has also won five of the last six ODIs against South Africa. Meanwhile, the head-to-head record in Women's World Cups is 3-3.

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is batter friendly with evening dew aiding the chasing side. Five of the last six World Cup finals have been won by the side batting first.