India take on South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday. The high-octane encounter will be taking place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This will be the third time in the tournament's history that the Indian women's cricket team will play the summit clash. The side lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 2005 final before suffering a narrow nine-run defeat at the hands of England in 2017. The team will be playing its third final in the quest for a maiden title.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Harmanpreet Kaur and company in the ongoing edition of the tournament so far. They registered two consecutive wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan to make their case for a semi-final spot strong. Things turned around for the side after that as India suffered three defeats on the trot, despite taking all the matches extremely close.

Just when it seemed that India could be knocked out of the tournament, the host team defeated New Zealand by 53 runs (DLS method) in a virtual quarter-final and booked itself a place in the semi-finals.

India entered the knockout round with a fourth-place finish in the table, and that saw them face defending champions Australia in the semi-finals. The hosts did the unbelievable and stunned the seven-time champions with a five-wicket win. India chased down a record target of 339 runs - the highest successful chase in women's ODI history.

An upbeat India now face South Africa in the final. The Proteas finished in the third spot in the points table before outplaying England by 125 runs in the semi-finals.

As India and South Africa face each other, have a look at the pitch report for the final -

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai offers a red soil pitch, which typically offers help to all. It is usually a batting-friendly surface that has good bounce and pace on it. This means that fast bowlers get good assistance from the pitch at the start. As the innings progresses, spinners come into play.

As per several reports, the pitch for the final will be the one used during India's league match against New Zealand. If this turns out to be true, the host team will be a happier side as the pitch has suited them really well. A team effort had helped India completely outplay the White Ferns.

Notably, India have played three matches at the venue this edition, and they have dominated in all of them. They defeated New Zealand in the league stage and Australia in the semi-final. India were on the verge of defeating Bangladesh, but the match was washed out due to rain.