India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Already through to the semifinals, the Indian women's cricket team will be aiming to finish the league phase on a high as they take on Bangladesh. India can finish no higher or lower than fourth, but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led can register their fourth win by beating Bangladesh. On the other hand, Nigar Sultana's Bangladesh will be aiming to cause an upset and win their second game of the tournament. If Bangladesh lose, they will finish bottom of the standings.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup match take place?

The India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup will take place on Sunday, October 26 (IST).

Where will the India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup match be held?

The India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup match start?

The India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup match?

The India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup will be televised live on the Star Sports network. India's matches are expected to be aired for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup match?

The India vs India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)