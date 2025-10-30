India take on Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bounced back from three consecutive defeats to book their spot in the semifinals with a crucial victory over New Zealand. On the other hand, Australia were extremely dominant in the league stage and remained unbeaten. In their group stage match, India posted a huge total of 330 but a special knock from Alyssa Healy clinched the match for Australia. While the anticipation is high for the semifinal clash, rain can end up playing a major role.

Weather conditions in Navi Mumbai have been quite uncertain lately and a yellow alert for heavy rain was issued. Weather updates suggested light showers in the morning followed by dense cloud cover throughout the day. There can also be some rain in the evening.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is likely to stay between 25 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius, with 60 per cent humidity.

A coveted spot in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup is on the line as India take on defending champions Australia in the second semifinal at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The winner will face either England or South Africa, who clash in the first semifinal on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Sunday (November 2).

Both teams enter the high-stakes contest with major injury updates dominating the build-up. For India, the big setback came with the confirmation that opener Pratika Rawal will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury while fielding against Bangladesh.

In her place, Shafali Verma has been drafted in as a replacement — a surprise return for the aggressive right-hander, who had not featured in the ODI setup for over a year and was not even among the original stand-by players.

Shafali's recall gives India a dynamic option at the top, where she is expected to partner with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. She last opened for India 'A' in Australia earlier this year, scoring a fluent half-century. The final batting combination will depend on whether captain Harmanpreet Kaur opts for a deeper bowling line-up or continues with an extra batter.

