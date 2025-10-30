Australia have reached 72/1 in 10 overs against India in the 2nd semi-final of the Women's World CUp 2025. Kranti Gaud has taken the only wicket for India so far. Earlier, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against India in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Healy returned to the Australia playing XI alon with Sophie Molineux as they replaced Georgia Wareham and Georgia Voll. For India, Shafali Verma replaced the injured Pratika Rawal while Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud were included in the XI in place of Uma Chetry and Harleen Deol. According to weather forecasts, rain can play spoilsport in this semifinal clash and in case of a washout, India will be eliminated as Australia finished top of points table in the league stage.

"We have a lot of confidence, but it's a semi-final - a knockout fixture - and basically, whoever plays better on the day will get the result. We know that, we're fully aware of that. So it's our opportunity to show up today, put a good performance out there, and hopefully be on the right side of the numbers. Just one change, Sophie Molineux comes back in for Georgia Wareham," Healy said at toss.

When the two teams faced each other in the league stage, India posted a mammoth 330 but a special knock from Healy clinched the encounter for Australia.

"It's a fantastic competition, and we're up against a great team with a great record. My mind definitely goes back to 2017 - that day we played fearless cricket, and whenever we play against Australia, we always talk about being fearless and enjoying ourselves. Today, it'll be the same mindset - to go out there with a fearless approach. Unfortunately Pratika is not available due to injury. Kranti Gaud comes back into the side. Harleen and Uma are resting today, and Richa and Shafali return to the XI," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.