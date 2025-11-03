Team India scripted history on Sunday night as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. clinched their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title in Navi Mumbai. Up against South Africa, India posted a total of 298/7 in 50 overs, with Shafali Verma scoring 87. Later, the Proteas gave a tough fight but were eventually bundled out for 246, with Shafali taking two wickets. The 21-year-old star bagged the Player of the Match award for her all-round performance, but one of the most vital contributions came from Amanjot Kaur, who took a stunning catch to dismiss the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt for 101.

After India's historic win, Amanjot's father made a shocking revelation about a crisis in their family. He revealed that during the tournament, Amanjot's grandmother suffered a heart attack, but the family chose not to inform the all-rounder about the situation to let her focus on the World Cup.

"My mother Bhagwanti has been Amanjot's pillar of strength since the day she started playing cricket outside on the street and in the park near our Phase 5 residence in Mohali. While I would be at my carpentry shop in Balongi, she would make sure to sit outside the home or at the park to oversee Amanjot playing with the boys as well as other girls," Amanjot's father Bhupinder Singh told The Indian Express.

"After she suffered a heart attack last month, we did not tell Amanjot about it, and the last few days have seen us spending time in hospitals for her treatment. The World Cup win has surely come as a balm in these tense times for us," he added.

Amanjot's brilliance on the field proved to be a game-changing moment for India, as South Africa's hopes were pinned on their skipper Wolvaardt.

"We all knew how important the catch was. First time ever in my life, I'm glad that I got that second chance to take the catch. I don't have the words to express it. This means a lot; you can see the crowd cheering all around. We have created history. This is just the start-Indian cricket is going to be at the next level," said Amanjot after the match.