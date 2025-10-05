The Women's World Cup game between India and Pakistan had to be halted to allow the staff to spray the ground with bug spray at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. There were multiple breaks during India's innings because the batters and fielders were getting bothered by the bugs at the ground. However, at the end of the 34th over, the players from both teams made their way out of the ground, and the staff rushed in for pest control. The match was halted for 15 minutes as the pest control spray was used by the staff, but no overs were lost because of this stoppage in play.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted during the toss of the highly-anticipated encounter.

The no-handshake trend between India and Pakistan continued from the Asia Cup, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her counterpart, Fatima Sana, skipping the long-standing tradition of exchanging handshakes before the toss.

Madhumakhiya on the Ground



There'll be a break in play - the players are coming out of the ground to allow the staff to spray the ground with a bug spray.#IndiaVsPakistan #INDWvsPAKW pic.twitter.com/PqOP7gLJ9K — Asia Voice (@Asianewss) October 5, 2025

After Harmanpreet spun the coin, the Pakistan captain, Fatima, was heard calling tails. However, presenter Mel Jones of Australia said heads. The ICC Match Referee, Shandre Fritz, did not notice the error and awarded the toss to Pakistan despite the incorrect call. As a result, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against India.

"We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase," Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana said during the time of the toss.

"We played a good series here before the World Cup. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Singh Thakur replaces her well. We've gelled well as a team and are looking forward to today's contest," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

The Indian team, which kick-started the campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka, is playing the second match of the campaign against Pakistan. India's arch-rival endured a humiliating defeat in its campaign opener against Bangladesh. India has never lost to Pakistan in the women's 50-over World Cup and ODIs, so far.

(With ANI inputs)