The Indian women's cricket team finally basked in glory as it defeated South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2025 final on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur, the India skipper whose leadership credentials were seriously questioned after the team's three consecutive defeats, proved the doubters wrong, both with her tactical awareness and the performance with the bat in the knockout stage. Up on the ceremonial stage to collect the ODI World Cup trophy from ICC chairman Jay Shah, Harmanpreet tried to touch his feet but the former BCCI secretary refused out of respect for the India captain.

Jay Shah too has had a big role to play in Indian cricket's rise over the years. As the BCCI secretary, Shah was responsible for many reforms in women's cricket, including the decision to bring pay equality in Indian cricket by assuring women cricketers the same match fee as their male counterparts.

Harmanpreet, standing next to Jay Shah, hence, couldn't control the rush of emotions and tried to touch his feet. But, Shah prevented the India skipper from doing so. Here's the video:

Just see the SANSKAR



Harmanpreet tried to TOUCH feet of Jay Shah but he REFUSED & in fact, BOWED to her as she's Nari Shakti of Bharat 🇮🇳



Then he gave the trophy & LEFT the stage ASAP after the mandatory photos



Recall a leader who was pushed off the stage by the RUDE Aussies… pic.twitter.com/wjLpT6nS9R — PallaviCT (@pallavict) November 2, 2025

India beat Australia in the semi-final and South Africa in the title-decider to be crowned World champions. Harmanpreet, in a post-match chat, revealed how the team's narrow defeat against England in the league stage changed the players' mindset.

"After that day, a lot changed for us. Every time, we cannot go on repeating the same things. We had to come with a strong mind. That night changed a lot for us. It had an impact on everyone. We were more prepared for the World Cup. We started visualisation and meditation. Everyone took it seriously and started enjoying it. There were 1-2 players who didn't like visualisation and meditation, but later everyone came together. That showed we were here for something, and this time we had to do it. As for the celebration -- we've been waiting for this moment. The celebration will go on all night! And then let's see what BCCI is planning for us," she said.

The India skipper has also declared that she and her team are far from done. This is just the start!