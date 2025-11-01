India captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that head coach Amol Muzumdar lost his cool after the team lost their Women's World Cup 2025 league stage match against England. It was India's third defeat in a row during the ongoing competition and it led to a major outburst from the coach. However, the Harmanpreet-led side made a major comeback with wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh. In the semifinal clash on Thursday, India were given a massive target of 339 but a brilliant hundred from Jemimah Rodrigues and her partnership with Harmanpreet clinched the match for the hosts.

“I didn't speak a word after that match [vs England]. He [Amol Muzumdar] was only speaking, and he can only tell you better [what happened after the game]," said Harmanpreet after India's win over Australia.

“Just had a little bit of a chat with the players," Muzumdar added.

However, Harmanpreet intervened and said, “You! You should have finished the match."

“I did say a few things in the dressing room but in a good spirit," said Muzumdar.

Agreeing with the coach, Harmanpreet added, “We all trust whatever he says. We know it's coming from his heart. And that day, he was a little aggressive, in a good way. But everybody took it so positive."

“After that, I spoke to all the teammates because I wanted to see what they were feeling. Because, sir was expecting something from us. Something that the entire country was expecting from us. But everybody took that in a positive way and the result was evident today," she concluded.

Following a memorable, match-winning knock in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia at Navi Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues believes that after seeing the Aussies score, she knew India could chase it down.

She believed Australia was 30 runs short of their potential total based on their start and felt confident that the runs would come if she could stay at the crease.

Rodrigues, who had a poor start to the tournament with just 65 runs in four innings, including two ducks and was dropped for the match against England in the league stage, produced an innings for the ages as her 127* in 134 balls (with 14 boundaries) helped India chase down 339 runs, the highest-ever run-chase in women's ODI cricket and in the knockout matches across both men's and women's ODI World Cups.

"I think when we saw this score, the team's thought was that, against New Zealand in 49 overs, we had scored 341, against Australia in Vizag, where we had scored 333. So, we knew we had done it against this team, and I felt that with the way Australia started, they were 30 runs short - given the way they were going, considering the start they got. So, I knew they were 30 runs short, and DY Patil is such a pitch, any score is chaseable. So, I just knew that all I - my thought process was that I just had to be there, because the runs will come, but I need to be there to get those runs," Jemimah Rodrigues said.

(With ANI inputs)