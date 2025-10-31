The runs flowed, and so did the emotions. Jemimah Rodrigues didn't celebrate her hundred. There was no fist pump, no roar. The smile and tears of joy came only after the winning hit, in a record-breaking chase that sent India storming into their second Women's World Cup final. Rodrigues stood still for a moment, her eyes glistening under the floodlights. This was more than just a match-winning hundred - it was a moment of deliverance. The emotions, the unknown anxiety, had probably been pent up inside her for the longest time. And being the devout Christian that she is, it was only her faith in Jesus Christ that saw Jemimah play one of the greatest innings in the history of a knockout World Cup game.

"Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me," an emotionally drained Jemimah said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Criticized often for not living up to lofty expectations, the Mumbai girl's 127 in a world-record chase will be remembered for generations.

"I have almost cried every day through this tour. I wasn't doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything. Initially, I was just playing and kept talking to myself," a teary-eyed Jemimah said, barely able to express her emotions.

Coming from a family where faith holds supreme, it wasn't surprising that Jemimah turned to the Almighty to carry her through.

"I just stood there and He fought for me. A lot inside me was left, but I was trying to stay calm. I want to thank Jesus - I could not do this on my own." As she blew a flying kiss toward her family sitting in the VIP stands, she thanked her dad and coach Ivan, who has been her guiding force.

"I want to thank my mom, dad, and coach, and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month. It feels like a dream, and it still hasn't sunk in." It was an innings that took a toll on her emotionally as much as it sapped her physically.

"Towards the end, I was trying to push myself but wasn't able to. Deepti spoke to me every ball and kept encouraging me. Richa came and lifted me up.

"When I couldn't carry on, my teammates encouraged me. I can't take credit for anything - I didn't do anything on my own. Each and every member of the crowd who chanted, cheered, and believed - for every run they were cheering, that pumped me up." In fact, Jemimah didn't even celebrate her hundred and only let her emotions flow once the match was over.

"Today was not about my fifty or my hundred - it was about making India win. Everything that happened so far was a setup for this. Last year, I was dropped from this World Cup. I was in good form. But things kept happening back-to-back, and I couldn't control anything," she added.

She also didn't know, even five minutes before walking out, that she would be batting at No. 3 on the day that may well change the course of her career forever.

"I was taking a shower and just told them to let me know. Five minutes before walking in, I was told I was batting at three. When Harry di came, it was all about one good partnership."