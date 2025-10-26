Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025
England Women vs New Zealand Women, LIVE Scorecard Updates: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine is playing her final ODI, while England are eyeing second spot in the standings.
ENGW vs NZW LIVE Cricket Scorecard, Women's World Cup 2025© AFP
England Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat against England in the penultimate league phase match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. It's a dead-rubber, with England having already qualified for the semi-finals, and New Zealand having already been eliminated from the running. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England are hoping to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Australia and regain form ahead of their semi-final encounter against South Africa. On the other hand, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine is aiming to bid goodbye to ODI cricket on a high in what will be her final match. (Live Scorecard)
Match 27, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 26, 2025
Play In Progress
ENG-W
NZ-W
57/1 (9.3)
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Georgia Plimmer
20* (27)
Amelia Kerr
26 (15)
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt
9/0 (1)
Charlie Dean
5/0 (0.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
A short ball to finish, outside off, Georgia goes back and works it away but finds short mid-wicket. New Zealand Women end Powerplay 1 on 57/1!
Tossed up, outside off, 83 kph, Plimmer comes down the track and drives but cannot beat cover.
Full and straight, 80.2 kph, Georgia Plimmer stays back to defend it down the track.
Slower ball, around off, on a length, defended to the leg side.
1 run.
FOUR! CLOUT! Really seems to be THIS ball which is the issue. Dean starts off with a full toss, down the leg side, Amelia Kerr gets down on a knee and sweeps this powerfully through mid-wicket for a boundary!
Double change? Indeed. Here comes Charlie Dean.
EDGED, FOUR MORE! This time it is pace off from Sciver-Brunt. On a fuller length, outside off, Georgia Plimmer lunges to drive but does so early. The ball comes late and goes off the outside edge. However, it goes wide of short third, beating her dive to her right and skims through to the fence behind! 50 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND WOMEN!
FOUR! CLUNK! A rare bad ball, pace on, but short in length, around off, Plimmer rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
On a length, outside off, defended solidly.
A floaty half volley, outside off, Georgia Plimmer leans and drives it through the gap between mid off and cover but mid off quickly gets across to her left, slides and makes a wonderful stop.
On a length, around middle, Kerr drives it down the ground through mid on, but cannot get it past her to her left. A single taken.
Nat Sciver-Brunt takes the ball in her hands now. Starts with a full ball on middle, Amelia Kerr defends.
Outside off, pushed towards cover for the second dot ball of the over, which has gone for 18 runs!
Finally a ball lands on the pitch, with some indrift, on the pads, Amelia pushes it through mid on for a single.
FOUR! Have some more, it is four on the trot! Another error ball, short and outside off, Amelia Kerr stays back this time and punches it through the covers!
FOUR MORE! Another full toss, punished again! But with class. Outside off, Kerr comes down the track, takes the ball on the full and drives it through the covers for the third boundary in succession!
NO BALL, FOUR! Oh dear, another full toss and this is punished, by both, the batter and the umpire! A massively high full toss, around middle and off, Amelia Kerr rocks back and swats it over mid-wicket for consecutive boundaries! Not quite sure why has Smith been struggling to grip this ball today. FREE HIT coming!
FOUR! Too short again and this time, plenty of width as well. Outside off, Kerr goes back and punches it to the right of backward point, where Lauren Bell dives over the ball and it goes through.
A short ball, outside off, Amelia Kerr rocks back to pull, but finds Nat Sciver-Brunt at short mid-wicket in her way.