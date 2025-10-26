England Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat against England in the penultimate league phase match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. It's a dead-rubber, with England having already qualified for the semi-finals, and New Zealand having already been eliminated from the running. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England are hoping to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Australia and regain form ahead of their semi-final encounter against South Africa. On the other hand, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine is aiming to bid goodbye to ODI cricket on a high in what will be her final match. (Live Scorecard)