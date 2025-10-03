England vs South Africa LIVE Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: Four-time champions England take on three-time semi-finalists South Africa in a high-profile ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Friday. This is the fourth match of the ongoing tournament. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England have finished in the top three in each of the last four editions of the World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, have made it to the semi-finals of the previous two editions of the 50-over World Cup. Both teams are expected to fight for the World Cup trophy thistime around. (Live Scorecard)