England vs South Africa LIVE Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: Four-time champions England take on three-time semi-finalists South Africa in a high-profile ICC Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Friday. This is the fourth match of the ongoing tournament. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, England have finished in the top three in each of the last four editions of the World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, have made it to the semi-finals of the previous two editions of the 50-over World Cup. Both teams are expected to fight for the World Cup trophy thistime around. (Live Scorecard)
Match 4, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 03, 2025
Play In Progress
ENG-W
SA-W
38/6 (10.3)
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
England Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.62
Batsman
Sinalo Jafta
8 (17)
Nadine De Klerk
0* (2)
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt
1/2 (1.3)
Sophie Ecclestone
6/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
No run.
No run.
No run.
Nadine De Klerk walks in next, at number 8, replacing Chloe Tryon. We are just in the 11th over.
OUT! CAUGHT! Number 6 goes down and NSB has 2 wickets in 7 balls! On a length, around off, Chloe Tryon looks to flick but plays a bit too early. Ends up chipping in the air and Alice Capsey does well to run to her left from short mid-wicket and leap to take the catch.
Phew. That was some Powerplay. Power for one, powerless for the other. Powerplay 2 has been signalled. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. If the game lasts till then. And, do you need 4 out of the circle?
Full and straight, CT drives it through mid on where it is stopped nicely by the fielder, with a dive to her left. Single taken and South Africa Women end Powerplay 1 on 38/5!
Looped up around off, straightening a bit, Chloe reaches out and pushes it towards point.
Fuller, around off, Tryon comes half forward but the ball stops on the pitch a touch and goes off the inside edge towards Nat Sciver-Brunt at short mid-wicket.
A touch short in length, around off, Chloe Tryon stays back and pushes it towards cover.
Action replay of the previous delivery.
Full and straight, watchfully defended.
FIVE WIDES! That is some bonus for the Proteas. Short to start from Ecclestone, from around the wicket, Chloe Tryon gets across to flick, but misses. The keeper, Amy Jones is blinded, as the ball spins in, but goes past her, to the fence behind.
Another change in the attack. Sophie Ecclestone has been given the ball.
JUST SHORT! Around off, short of full, Sinalo Jafta looks to flick but cannot keep the ball down. It goes in the air, but lands just in front of Alice Capsey at short mid-wicket. A wicket and just a run from Nat Sciver-Brunt's opener!
On a length, outside off, driven towards mid off.
Flicked behind square leg for a single to get off the mark.
Around off, pushed back.
Full and straight, watchfully defended.
Chloe Tryon walks in next, at number 7, replacing Anneke Bosch, and there are still 11 balls left in Powerplay 1!