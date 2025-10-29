South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba





England Women Playing XI: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell





Laura Wolvaardt: We were looking to bowl first as well. We are playing an extra batter today. Bosch comes in for Klaas. Hopefully we can bat first really well today. At the end of the day, it is all about winning.





Nat Sciver-Brunt: We would like to bowl first, putting them under pressure with the ball first and then chase it under lights. We got the same team. She will be playing through a little bit of pain, but she will be raring to go. Trust the process and trust everything you have done and enjoy the occasion.