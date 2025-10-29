England vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 1st Semi-Final, Live Updates: England captain Nat-Sciver Brunt won the toss and opte to bowl first against South Africa in the first semi-final match of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Guwahati. South Africa will hope to address their batting frailties against spin and produce a solid all-round show when they face four-time champions England. En route to the knockout stage, South Africa suffered two heavy defeats and their batting came apart against spin on both occasions. England, on the other hand, will head into the high-pressure clash with plenty of confidence, having hammered South Africa by 10 wickets in their tournament opener at the same venue. (Live Scorecard)
South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
England Women Playing XI: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
Here are the live score and updates from England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final 1:
Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE: Off and running!
Wolvaardt starts off with a boundary. Excellent cover drive. Long half-volley, eased through the covers. Always a positive when you hit the first ball for a four.
SA-W: 4/0 (0.1)
Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE: Not long to!
Done with the national anthems. England players are lining up in a huddle with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt giving a pre-match peptalk. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are also out in the middle. Lauren Bell will bowl the first over
Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE: South Africa Lose 5th Toss In A Row
South Africa just haven't had coin tosses going their way this tournament. The semifinal 1 was the fifth consecutive toss loss in the quadrennial event for the Proteas women. It also has to be noted that South Africa were beaten by England in both of the most recent ODI World Cup semifinals -- in 2017 and 2022.
Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE: A Look At The Two Playing XIs And Captains' Comments
South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
England Women Playing XI: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
Laura Wolvaardt: We were looking to bowl first as well. We are playing an extra batter today. Bosch comes in for Klaas. Hopefully we can bat first really well today. At the end of the day, it is all about winning.
Nat Sciver-Brunt: We would like to bowl first, putting them under pressure with the ball first and then chase it under lights. We got the same team. She will be playing through a little bit of pain, but she will be raring to go. Trust the process and trust everything you have done and enjoy the occasion.
Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE: England Opt To Bowl
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in Women's World Cup semifinal 1.
England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup LIVE: Toss At 2:30 PM
We aren't far away from the toss. Win the toss and bowl first should be the strategy here.
Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Wondering how to watch the first semi-final live? The England vs South Africa Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semifinal will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.
Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE: Spinners Key In Guwahati?
An important stat which is to be considered before the start of the match is that 41 of the 63 wickets in this World Cup have fallen to spin in Guwahati. England and South Africa surely have to keep this in mind while drafting their respective teams.
Women's World Cup LIVE: Is Sophie Ecclestone Fit?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semifinal between England and South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. There remains a big concern over England star Sophie Ecclestone's participation. She had injured her left shoulder, while fielding, in Vizag and ended up bowling only 4 balls in the last game. It would be interesting to see if she is named in the XI today.