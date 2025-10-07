Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Live Score And Updates
England vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Updates: After a dominating 10-wicket win over South Africa, England face Bangladesh in their next Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Tuesday in Guwahati. With a line-up that features a plethora of seasoned campaigners, four-time champions England will start as overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh. Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their respective tournament openers. Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan by seven wickets and England smashed South Africa by 10 wickets after bundling them out for 69. (Live Scorecard)
Match 8, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 07, 2025
Play In Progress
ENG-W
BAN-W
92/4 (29.3)
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
England Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.12
Batsman
Sobhana Mostary
36 (70)
Mst Ritu Moni
1* (21)
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt
22/0 (4)
Alice Capsey
1/0 (1.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs BAN, Women's WC, Live Updates
1 run.
Shortish delivery at 77.4 kph, outside off. Sobhana Mostary goes deep in the crease and taps it in front of short cover for a quick single.
Fractionally full and outside off, steered away to backward point.
An arm ball, a bit short and outside off. Sobhana Mostary leans back and works it to cover-point.
Goes straight on, full and around off. Sobhana Mostary is forced to drive at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge as she plays for the turn.
Drags the length and slides across the batter, Sobhana Mostary rocks back and cuts it to short third.
Pushed through full and across off, Sobhana Mostary taps it to the off side.
The last 5 overs have gone for just 4 runs for Bangladesh Women, demonstrating the control and discipline shown by the English spinners. Another spinner into the attack now. Here's Alice Capsey replacing Linsey Smith.
Goes full, does NSB, on the stumps. Mst Ritu Moni flicks it to the short mid-wicket fielder. Just 1 off the over.
Another off cutter, on a length, around middle. Mst Ritu Moni tucks it to short mid-wicket.
A sharp nip-backer, full and around off. Mst Ritu Moni plants the front foot across and watchfully blocks it back to the bowler.
Back of a length at a gentle pace, outside off. Mst Ritu Moni punches off the back foot to short cover.
Length, outside off, Moni prods forward, opens the bat face late, and steers it to backward point with soft hands.
Full and hurled onto the pads, Sobhana Mostary clips it behind to the fine leg region for an easy single.
Nat Sciver-Brunt (2-0-19-0) is back into the attack, replacing Charlie Dean.
BACK TO BACK MAIDEN OVERS! Pulls her length back, does Smith, on middle. Mst Ritu Moni rocks back and punches across to mid-wicket.
Around off, and inviting the batter on a fuller length. Moni leans forward and eases it out to the backward point region.
Very full on middle, Ritu forces it to short mid-wicket.
Outside off and full, carved out to backward point by Moni.
Lands on middle and turns in from a fuller length. Ritu blocks to the leg side off the inside half of the bat.