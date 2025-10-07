England vs Bangladesh, Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Updates: After a dominating 10-wicket win over South Africa, England face Bangladesh in their next Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match on Tuesday in Guwahati. With a line-up that features a plethora of seasoned campaigners, four-time champions England will start as overwhelming favourites against Bangladesh. Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their respective tournament openers. Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan by seven wickets and England smashed South Africa by 10 wickets after bundling them out for 69. (Live Scorecard)