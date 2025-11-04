The victorious Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, touched down in the national capital on Tuesday evening for its meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The team won its first global trophy - the 50-over World Cup - beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, marking a defining moment for the women's game in the cricket-obsessed country. Upon arrival at the Taj Palace, the players and support staff were showered with rose petals as they walked into the extravagant interiors of the five-star hotel.

The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and Sneh Rana were then seen dancing to dhol beats inside the hotel as onlookers clapped.

#WATCH | Delhi: Players of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team cut a cake and dance as they arrive at a hotel in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RQBbfQm4jY — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

Here's to the women who showed the world how India plays with courage, class and heart! 🇮🇳✨



Hearts full, spirits high— Delhi Airport welcomes our victorious Women's Indian Cricket Team, bringing the ICC Women's World Cup trophy home. 👑🏏#WomenInBlue #WorldChampions pic.twitter.com/Z6jZsv74G2 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) November 4, 2025

Earlier, the squad members, along with head coach Amol Muzumdar, received a warm reception at the Mumbai airport, where a sizeable crowd came to see them off.

However, at the General Aviation Terminal (GA), a specialized dedicated facility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, only a posse of mediapersons was present, with the general public not allowed due to security protocol.

Star Air, a regional airline, operated a special charter flight (S5-8328) to carry the team to Delhi from Mumbai.

The Bengaluru-based airline operated many charter flights for the participating teams during the just-concluded women's showpiece, which was jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Security arrangements were stepped up in the capital ahead of the team's arrival following their historic World Cup win.

Police personnel conducted checks on the team bus and surrounding routes, with dogs running sniff tests to identify any potential threats.

After arriving at IGI, the Indian team members left for the hotel and are scheduled to meet the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening before dispersing to their respective hometowns.

Only Shafali Verma will return to lead the North Zone women's team in the Inter-Zonal T20 meet and will be in Nagaland for the event.

PM Modi will felicitate the triumphant Indian team during the meeting. The ceremony, to be held at the Prime Minister's official residence, will celebrate the team's remarkable campaign under captain Harmanpreet.

The triumph was a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket, as years of toil and near-misses culminated in an evening of redemption and history, with the team getting the better of the formidable South Africans in the final to become only the fourth side to lift the ODI title