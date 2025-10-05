Tensions flared ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. The arch-rivals are set to face each other in a mouth-watering contest this evening, amid the political tensions between the two countries. In the recently concluded Asia Cup, the men's team defeated Pakistan thrice, including the final match by five wickets. The continental tournament was filled with controversies, starting from the handshake snub to the trophy row, where Team India refused to collect the winning trophy from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asia Cricket Council Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Ahead of the Women's World Cup match, India bowling coach Avishkar Salvi attended a press conference, where he was asked by a Pakistani journalist about the impact of the Asia Cup controversies on the women's match.

The journalist also mentioned that the question was originally meant for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, but in her absence, it was directed to Salvi.

Question: "I had a question for the Indian captain, but since you're here, I'll ask you instead. We've seen that the women's teams of both Pakistan and India share good camaraderie, at least leading up to this World Cup. So, do you think the bitterness from the Asia Cup might carry over to the women's teams as well?"

Before Salvi could respond, the Indian team manager intervened and stopped the media persons from asking questions on such topics.

Media Manager: "Hi, just a reminder - we said we wouldn't be taking that first question, so let's move on to the next one," she said.

India and Pakistan have played 27 times in women's internationals across formats. India hold a commanding 24-3 advantage, with Pakistan's three wins coming only in T20 cricket. In ODIs, India have a 100 per cent record, winning all 11 matches between the two sides.

Both teams began their World Cup campaigns in contrasting fashion. Hosts India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs.

In contrast, Pakistan, collapsed against Bangladesh, losing by seven wickets in a match where they struggled against both pace and spin.

