Bangladesh pacer Marufa Akter's start in the Women's World Cup was nothing short of magical. Playing her first World Cup match, the 20-year-old Marufa scalped two wickets and gave away just 31 runs in seven overs as Bangladesh restricted Pakistan to just 129. Right at the start, Akter scalped Pakistan opener Omaima Sohail and No. 3 Sidra Amin to deal a blow to Pakistan. Bangladesh went on to win the match by seven wickets and Marufa was declared the 'Player of the Match.'

Akter's uncanny ability to swing the ball has made her an instant star. In fact, many experts have already started calling her the best fast bowling talent from the subcontinent in women's cricket. Marufa, who hails from Bangladesh's Nilphamari, is enjoying the spotlight but her journey has taught her to be humble. Coming from a humble background, Marufa revealed that financial struggles were constant while growing up.

“They wouldn't invite us to various gatherings (like weddings), saying we didn't have proper clothes. If we go there, we'll lose our respect — that's what they used to say (tears). There was a time when we couldn't even afford new clothes for Eid (tears),” Marufa said.

“My father is a farmer. We didn't have much money, and even the people in the village where I grew up weren't very supportive,” Marufa said.

Marufa is now a proud daughter, who supports her family.

“Actually, the position we are in now—others aren't quite there. The way I support my family, perhaps many boys can't do the same. That gives me a special kind of peace. As a child, I used to wonder when people would look at us with admiration and applaud. Now, when I see myself on TV, I feel shy (laughs),” Marufa added.