Following her side's maiden ICC Women's World Cup win, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on her future goals to lift the upcoming T20 World Cup and ICC Women's Champions Trophy with her team and how she went "with her gut" to give Shafali Verma the ball after she had registered a historic 87 with the bat. Harmanpreet, one of India's women's cricket's longest serving players, finally fulfilled her World Cup dream with the captaincy armband on her, as India beat South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance during the title clash.

During the final, after Shafali's 87 had lifted India to 298/7, Harmanpreet gave her a chance with the ball too, which paid off really well as she got two wickets of Sune Luus and an experienced Marizanne Kapp, which put the Proteas under immense pressure.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet said, "When Laura (Wolvaardt) and Sune were batting, they looked really good. I saw Shefali standing there, and the way she batted earlier - I just knew it was her day. My heart said, "Give her one over." I went with my gut. I asked her if she was ready, and she replied immediately, "Yes." She has always wanted to contribute with the ball, and that over changed everything for us. When she first joined the team, we told her she might need to bowl two or three overs. She said, "If you give me the ball, I will bowl ten for the team!" That's how confident she is. She's fearless, positive, and always ready to step up for the team."

Reflecting on the triumph, Harmanpreet was delighted with the performance of the entire team, the support from the home crowd and the backing of the BCCI and their support staff for their belief.

"I am just so grateful for this crowd. They have been amazing. Thank you, everyone, for supporting us through all the ups and downs. And a special thanks to my dad - I almost forgot him - our selectors, and everyone back home. Thank you so much. Even after those three losses, we always had that belief. We spoke about it after the last game - we knew this team had something special to turn things around. Credit to every single member. They stayed positive, focused, and gave everything day and night," said Harmanpreet.

"Credit to the support staff and the BCCI for trusting us - they didn't make too many changes, they believed in this group. And today, we're standing here because of everyone who's been part of this journey - past and present. This is just the beginning. We wanted to break this barrier, and now we have. Our next goal is to make this consistent - to make it happen again and again. We've got the Champions Cup and another World Cup next year. Big moments are coming, and we just want to keep improving day by day. This is not the end - it is the start of a new chapter," she added.

Harmanpreet also admitted that the rain made things tricky.

"We knew 290 was a fighting total in the final. Finals always come with pressure. Credit to South Africa, they played beautifully. But in the end, when they panicked a bit, we seized the moment, took those crucial wickets, and turned the game our way. Very special. Every World Cup, we would talk as a team about what we needed to do to cross that final line. The last two years under Amol (Mazumdar) sir, we have worked so hard. He kept reminding us that this team is capable of something extraordinary," she concluded.

