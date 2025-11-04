It was a huge moment for Indian cricket as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 title on Sunday. India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final to win their first-ever Women's World Cup title and it led to massive celebrations all around the country. Thanks to the win, India received a prize money of USD 4.48 million (around Rs 40 crore) from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Board of Control for Cricket in India also showed their appreciation for the Indian women's cricket team by announcing a massive cash reward of Rs 51 crore.

"As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with a cash award of Rs 51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Rewards from state governments for individual players

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for pacer Renuka Singh Thakur.

The Madhya Pradesh government announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Goud.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) announced a cash award of Rs 11 lakh each to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Amanjot Kaur and Rs 5 lakh for Munish Bali, fielding coach of Team India.

The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, decided that three players in the Indian women's cricket team from Maharashtra, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, will be given a cash reward.

Diamonds, solar panels and more

Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Govind Dholakia announced a reward of diamond jewellery and solar panels for the Indian women's cricket team. Dholakia is the founder and chairman emeritus of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd.

Just hours after the World Cup win, realty firm Omaxe Ltd appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, as its brand ambassador.

(With agency inputs)