The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that a 40-minute programme in tribute to deceased legendary singer Zubeen Garg will take place before India's ICC Women's World Cup opener in Guwahati with singers Shreya Ghoshal, Papon, Joi Barua and Shillong Chamber Choir as acts of paying tribute to Assamese icon through their performances. India's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will start against Sri Lanka at Guwahati on September 30 onwards. Speaking to the media, Saikia said, "We have decided that before the India-Sri Lanka clash at Guwahati, to keep Zubeen's memory alive, we are going to organise a tribute programme of 40 minutes, in which famous artists from Assam, like Papon, Joi Barua and Shillong Chamber Choir, along with Shreya Ghoshal will be performing. They will be paying their tribute and respect to Zubeen with their performances."

Notably, Ghoshal has also sung the official anthem of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages.

He had delivered memorable songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. One of his most popular releases came with the song 'Ya Ali' from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Gangster'.