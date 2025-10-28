India take on Australia in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, with an aim to take a step closer to the much-coveted title. India have advanced to the final of the Women's World Cup only twice - in 2005 and 2017 - losing on both occasions. To enter the final in 2025, India will need to beat seven-time champions Australia. In the league stage, Australia beat India by three wickets as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side failed to defend a 330-run total.

Former Indian men's cricket team wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels Australia will be wary of India in the semi-finals.

"They are a team that has created a big gap between them and the other teams. Although, if I am in the Australian dressing room, they will be worried about playing against India - and that too in a knockout match - the one team that threatens Australia a little," the former India wicketkeeper-batter said on Star Sports.

"Our batting is so fantastic that if India bring their A-game on the ground as a batting unit, there is a huge possibility that India could outbat Australia. Australia have many bowlers, but they lack sharpness, and only one team can take advantage of that - and that's India. The Australian team will definitely be worried about that."

Karim added that India need to have a solid start. "If India take the lead in the first 10 or 15 overs, if a wicket doesn't fall, and India score even close to 50 without loss in 10 overs, a platform will be created. Then Australia's anxiety levels will mount even more. You have many bowlers, you might keep rotating them, but the wicket is very conducive for batting," he said.

"India have experience of how to score runs on this wicket, what should be the style of run-getting, and when you need to accelerate. You know the ground dimensions and you can improve your shot selection accordingly. So all these will be massive factors for India, and Australia will be worried about them. India will have to work on that fear."