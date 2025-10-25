Two Australian players, who are in India to play the ICC Women's World Cup, were allegedly molested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, while walking from their hotel to a cafe on Thursday. The women cricketers sent an SOS notification as soon as the incident occurred. Security officers arrived at the scene upon receiving the information. Danny Simmons, the Australian team's security manager, filed a complaint at the MIG police station on Thursday evening. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested the accused, Aqeel Khan, who was on a bike during the incident.

The players, part of the Australian women's team at the ICC Women's World Cup, were staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel along with the rest of their squad.

According to news agency PTI, the police on Friday arrested the man involved in the incident which occurred in the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe, when a man on a motorcycle started following them. He allegedly touched them inappropriately and rode off.

The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

Upon receiving the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements, and registered a First Information Report under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Aqeel Khan, was apprehended. "Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is ongoing," she added.

