Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka face Australia in their second match in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Saturday at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The hosts bowled well in their opening game against India but paid the price for sloppy fielding and a string of soft dismissals. Despite nine batters reaching double digits, Sri Lanka failed to capitalise on the starts, eventually collapsing to 211 all out in 45.4 overs. On the other hand, Australia registered a dominating 89-run victory over New Zealand in their previous game. (Live Scorecard)