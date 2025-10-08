Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Pakistan Look To Open Win Tally vs Mighty Australia
Australia vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: After facing back-to-back defeats in their first two matches, Pakistan aim for a big win when they face Australia on Wednesday.
Australia vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: After facing back-to-back defeats in their first two matches, Pakistan aim for a big win when they face Australia in their Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Wednesday in Colombo. Australia's sublime form has stood in contrast to the performances of other teams in the global showpiece event with the Alyssa Healy-led side being the only one so far to score a 300-plus total. On the other hand, Pakistan's lineup brutally failed in the matches against Bangladesh (lost by 7 wickets) and India (lost by 88 runs). (Live Scorecard)
History looms large over this encounter. The head-to-head record in ODIs stands at a daunting 16-0 in favor of Australia. Despite the tough task, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, and Pakistan has an opportunity to perform a great escape act and inject some life into their campaign. Will the Southern Stars continue their march, or can Pakistan produce a stunning upset and notch their first-ever ODI victory against the seven-time champions? Join us to find out! Toss and team news in a bit...
The challenge for Pakistan is amplified by the sheer scale of the opposition. Australia's batting depth, featuring in-form players like Phoebe Litchfield and a host of all-rounders, means they can weather any storm. Spotlights will be on Ashleigh Gardner for scoring 115 runs in their opening match against New Zealand Women. Their multi-faceted game makes them the team to beat in any condition.
Pakistan, captained by Fatima Sana, faces a monumental task. The team has endured a tough start to their World Cup campaign, suffering defeats to both Bangladesh and India. The bowlers, led by the experienced Diana Baig and her impressive haul of four wickets against India, have shown flashes of brilliance. However, the batting unit must find consistency and fire. With a hefty 81 from Sidra Amin in their last encounter against India Women, the whole side needs to step up against a world-class opposition.
Welcome to the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for what promises to be a compelling clash in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025! The tournament's heavyweights, Australia Women, take on Pakistan Women in Match 9. For the defending champions, led by the dynamic Alyssa Healy, this is a chance to build on their commanding opening win against New Zealand, and put the frustration of a rain-affected washout against Sri Lanka behind them. With a batting line-up that showed incredible depth against the Kiwis, recovering from a difficult position thanks to an Ashleigh Gardner masterclass, Australia is poised to dominate.
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is picking up pace with every passing match, and Colombo now readies itself for its fourth fixture as the seven-time world champions, Australia Women, take on Pakistan Women in Match 9. Both teams have started their journeys on completely different notes. Australia began their campaign with a commanding victory over New Zealand, while Pakistan, after two consecutive defeats, are in search of a turnaround that could breathe life into their tournament. For the Women in Green, this will be their third outing in Colombo, and the stakes could not be higher. A setback here might push them to the bottom of the table and leave them playing catch-up for the rest of the campaign. The biggest concern remains their inconsistent batting, which has yet to click as a unit. Whether it was the 129-run collapse against Bangladesh or the unsuccessful chase against India, their frailties have been laid bare. They now stand at a crossroads, needing their batters to step up and steady the ship, because as the saying goes, ‘you can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.’ In both outings, Pakistan’s top order has struggled to find its footing, though Sidra Amin's valiant 81 against India offered a glimpse of what this lineup is capable of when it clicks. The middle order has chipped in through the efforts of Sidra Nawaz and Natalia Pervaiz, yet those contributions have been more flickers than flames. It is about time the openers, including Muneeba Ali, rise to the occasion and set the tone that can truly anchor Pakistan’s innings. Bowling-wise, Diana Baig has emerged as their spearhead, but she will need the others to shoulder the load, as it is high time now. Australia raised a few eyebrows in their opening clash against New Zealand by leaving out seasoned campaigner Megan Schutt, opting instead for the extra pace of Darcie Brown. With the conditions in Colombo expected to contrast sharply with those in Indore, the team might look to reshuffle once again. Schutt could find her way back into the XI, or the management might even contemplate adding a fourth spinner, given that Georgia Wareham missed out against the White Ferns when Sophie Molineux was preferred in her place. Australia experienced a brief batting wobble, yet Ashleigh Gardner's brilliant century, combined with disciplined bowling and electric fielding moments, powered them to a commanding 89-run victory over New Zealand in their World Cup opener. Australia enter this clash as the undeniable giants of the tournament, having triumphed in all 16 previous encounters in women’s ODIs. A victory here would see them equal their record for the most wins against a single opponent in the format without tasting defeat. Pakistan, on the other hand, face a daunting task. With just one win in their last 23 ODI World Cup matches, the key lies in rising to the challenge rather than being intimidated by the world champions. It is shaping up to be a fascinating contest at Khettarama.