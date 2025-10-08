Australia vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: After facing back-to-back defeats in their first two matches, Pakistan aim for a big win when they face Australia in their Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Wednesday in Colombo. Australia's sublime form has stood in contrast to the performances of other teams in the global showpiece event with the Alyssa Healy-led side being the only one so far to score a 300-plus total. On the other hand, Pakistan's lineup brutally failed in the matches against Bangladesh (lost by 7 wickets) and India (lost by 88 runs). (Live Scorecard)