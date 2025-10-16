Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Australia will be up against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. With an eye on Ellyse Perry's fitness, table-toppers Australia will be in search of another dominating victory over a lowly Bangladesh. Australia are perched atop the World Cup table with seven points in four matches with three wins and a washed out game against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Both Australia and Bangladesh would know runs will be hot currency here at this venue and the team which bats first would look to apply scoreboard pressure. (Live Scorecard)