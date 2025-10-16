Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Score Updates
Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Australia will be up against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.
Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates
Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Australia will be up against Bangladesh in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Thursday in Visakhapatnam. With an eye on Ellyse Perry's fitness, table-toppers Australia will be in search of another dominating victory over a lowly Bangladesh. Australia are perched atop the World Cup table with seven points in four matches with three wins and a washed out game against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Both Australia and Bangladesh would know runs will be hot currency here at this venue and the team which bats first would look to apply scoreboard pressure. (Live Scorecard)
Match 17, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 16, 2025
Play In Progress
AUS-W
BAN-W
17/0 (4.1)
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.08
Batsman
Fargana Hoque
4* (9)
Rubya Haider
12 (16)
Bowler
Megan Schutt
9/0 (2.1)
Darcie Brown
8/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
AUS vs BAN, Women's ODI WC, Live Updates
2 runs.
Good length on off, Rubya Haider pushes this to extra cover for no run.
Darcie Brown bends her back, bowls a bumper around off. Rubya Haider mistimes the pull and that saves her as the ball lands in the empty space around silly mid off.
Good length, on off, shaping away from the left-hander. Rubya Haider presses in front and blocks this to mid off for no run.
Megan comes over the wicket for Fargana Hoque and bowls it on a good length wide of off, FH goes for the drive but gets beaten.
Good length wide of off, Rubya Haider pushes this through cover for one.
FOUR! Schutt and Healy wouldn't mind this boundary. Megan Schutt comes round the wicket, bowls a length delivery on off. The ball shapes away after pitching from the left-hander and Rubya Haider throws her hands at it. Gets an outside edge that just beats gully to her right for four.
Good length, wide of off, Rubya Haider rises up with the bounce but gets beaten as the ball shapes away.
Another fuller one around off, Rubya Haider swings and misses.
Full and wide, outside off, with Alyssa Healy standing close to the stumps. Rubya Haider goes for the drive but gets beaten.
Good length on the pads, Fargana Hoque tucks this to square leg for no run.
Back of a length around off, Rubya Haider rocks back to punch at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads for a single as the ball rolls through the slip cordon. An appeal for LBW from the Aussies but the umpire turns it down.
FOUR! The fielding so far has been very unlike Australia, as two scoring strokes from Bangladesh Women have both been misfielded. Good length on off, Rubya Haider stands her ground without any footwork and looks to punch this through cover but the ball gets an outside edge that half-volleys Beth Mooney at first slip. Mooney fails to gather this and the ball deflects off her hands towards the fence at third man region for four.
Short and wide of off, Rubya Haider hangs back and looks to cut this but swipes under and the ball beats her outside edge.
Play and a miss this time. Good length, on off, nipping away from the batter. Rubya Haider hops up on her toes and pokes at it but gets beaten to the movement away.
Brown hits the hard length, taking one away from the batter. Rubya Haider gives it a good look and leaves it.
Darcie Brown will bowl from the other end.
Good length on off, Fargana Hoque defends this to end the first over.
Another inswinging delivery on off, on a good length. Fargana Hoque strides to the pitch of it and blocks.
On a length, on the stumps. Fargana Hoque defends it across the line toward the leg stump.