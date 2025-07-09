Novak Djokovic is feeling "confident" in his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, while Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek attempt to move closer to a first title at the All England Club on Wednesday. With the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka already through to their respective semi-finals, focus has now shifted to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the men's category, and on to the likes of five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva in the women's category. We look at the match-ups ahead of the remaining last-eight ties:

Jannik Sinner v Ben Shelton

Sinner dodged a bullet in the fourth round as Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire when leading the world number one by two sets.

The Italian himself did not look comfortable on Monday after landing awkwardly on his elbow early in the match and missed a scheduled practice session on Tuesday.

Sinner will need to be back to full fitness to maintain his push for a first Wimbledon title against the American 10th seed Shelton.

Cheered on by his girlfriend, US football star Trinity Rodman, Shelton has looked in supreme form on the way to his first Wimbledon quarter-final, after reaching the last four previously at the US and Australian Opens.

"It's just been a lot of fun," said the 22-year-old, who also managed to get his sister an extra week off work to follow his run in south-west London after a public plea to her employer, banking giant Morgan Stanley.

"I got all the people here with me that I could want. It's been an enjoyable experience being able to share these wins with them," he said.

Novak Djokovic v Flavio Cobolli

Cobolli has already faced one Djokovic this week, taking on Novak's son Stefan on the practice court.

"I'll have a conversation with my son and see what he has noticed in the game of Cobolli the other day," joked Djokovic after overcoming a stiff test from Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion has been beaten in the final for the past two years by Carlos Alcaraz, who remains on course for a third consecutive title.

Djokovic said Sinner and Alcaraz are still the two best in the world right now.

But the 38-year-old has long believed Wimbledon holds the best chance for him to move out on his own as the only man or woman to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

"I think my results on grass even in the previous years are a testament to my confidence on this surface," said Djokovic.

"I've been playing some really good tennis this year. So I feel good about myself. I feel confident. I feel motivated to go all the way."

Mirra Andreeva v Belinda Bencic

The rising star of the WTA Tour, 18-year-old Andreeva is the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist since 2007 and the highest seeded player left in her side of the draw.

Under the wing of former Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez, Andreeva has breezed impressively through the first four rounds without dropping a set.

But the Russian seventh seed faces a determined Bencic, who is enjoying her best ever Wimbledon just over a year after giving birth.

The 28-year-old had her daughter Bella in April 2024 and has already risen back up to 35 in the world.

"I'm also surprised about how fast the results are coming," said the Swiss. "I'm fighting with everything I have on the court. I still want to win very badly. I think it's much different now."

Iga Swiatek v Liudmila Samsonova

A five-time Grand Slam champion, Swiatek has conquered her demons on the grass this year by reaching her second Wimbledon quarter-final on the back of her first final on the surface at Bad Homburg.

Samsonova, by contrast, is a specialist, having won two of her five WTA titles on grass.

The Russian world number 19 told reporters after her fourth-round victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro that she does not like to know who her next opponent is until as late as possible.

She may not want to know at all that she faces Swiatek next as the Pole has won all four of their previous meetings, winning the last six sets for the loss of just 10 games.

