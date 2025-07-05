India's N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli bowed out of Wimbledon men's doubles event with their respective partners, albeit, after testing the nerves of their seeded rivals, here Saturday. Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela took the court first, and fought their hearts out against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos before losing the second round 4-6 4-6 to the Spanish-Argentine combine in one hour and 20 minutes. Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos too fought tooth and nail against sixth seeds British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski but lost their second round 4-6 6-7 (9) in one hour and 47 minutes.

Rohan Bopanna had exited the competition with a first round defeat.

India's challenge is still alive in the grass court major with Yuki Bhambri to compete in his second round later in the day.

Meanwhile in the boys' singles, Krish Tyagi made a first round exit with a 3-6 3-6 defeat against Czech Republic's Jan Kumstat.

