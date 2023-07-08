Wimbledon 2023 is on and the tennis fans around the world are witnessing some thrilling, breathtaking games as the biggest names of the sport are in action. To make this occasion more special, tennis legend and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer returned to the Centre Court for the first-time, since his retirement last year. The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon shared the picture of Federer and captioned it as, "THALAIVA", which means a leader. However, India's Axis Bank gave a hilarious reply on the picture.

Commenting on the post, Axis Bank posted a picture of Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth (who is popular by the name of Thalaiva) and wrote, "@rogerfederer, @Wimbledon Meet the OG Thalaiva! @rajinikanth."

This was not the first response on Federer's pic. Earlier on Saturday, Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings also shared a photoshopped picture of former India skipper MS Dhoni and wrote, "What if the lions have a go with the racket at the @Wimbledon?"

Wimbledon paid tribute to Roger Federer on Tuesday as the eight-time champion returned to the scene of his some of his greatest triumphs. The Centre Court crowd gave the Swiss great a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box.

The 41-year-old has mostly stayed away from tennis since bowing out in emotional scenes at the Laver Cup in London in September but was similarly honoured at the grass-court event in Halle, Germany, last month.

Federer, who ended his career with 20 Grand Slam titles, won his first Wimbledon title in 2003 and a record eighth men's crown in 2017.

He played his final match at the All England club in 2021, losing in the quarter-finals to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Novak Djokovic is the hot favourite to equal Federer's Wimbledon mark this year and secure his 24th Grand Slam title.