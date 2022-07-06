Rafael Nadal will take on 11th seed Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals clash at Wimbledon on Wednesday. The two-time champions produced some of his finest tennis to advance in straight sets against 21st seed Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(6). His opponent, Fritz, too has been in fine form so far, and overcame Australian Jason Kubler in straight sets (6-3, 6-1, 6-4). He has had an incredible run in the tournament and is yet to drop a set. Both Nadal and Fritz have faced each other twice, with one win apiece.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match will be played on Wednesday, July 6.

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match will be played at Centre Court, All England Tennis and Croquet club.

What time will the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match start?

The Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match is expected to start at 7:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match?

The live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, Wimbledon Quarterfinals match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)