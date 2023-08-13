India's 'next big thing' Shubman Gill, couldn't hit the ground running in the T20I series against West Indies, producing ordinary shows with the bat as the tourists lost two of those three matches, Gill finally stepped up to the task and delivered in the 4th T20I, held in Florida, and orchestrated a 165-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first wicket. When asked about his poor shows in the first three matches, Gill expained that he couldn't convert his counts, but the reason wasn't down to 'making mistakes'.

Speaking to teammate Arshdeep Singh after the conclusion of the 4th T20I, Gill said that it was important for him to go back to the basics in the match after struggling to score in the first three matches of the T20I series.

"In the first three matches, I could not even score 10, today (the) wicket was a bit better, so wanted to capitalise. Then when I got a good start, we just wanted to finish it," Gill said in a chat with Arshdeep.

"T20 format is like that. When you have 3-4 matches where a good shot is caught by the fielder, and you are eyeing quick runs, you don't have time to think much...

"It's important to go to your basics. You just look at what your template was when you were consistently scoring runs.

Advertisement

"You have to identify whether you are making any mistake. I felt I wasn't making a mistake in any of the three matches. But I couldn't convert my starts," he added.

Gill scored a 47-ball 77 in the match as India chased down the target of 179 runs set by West Indies in 17 overs, with 9 wickets in hand. The opening batter would've liked to finish the game unbeaten but he was eventually undone by Romario Shepherd in the 16th over of the match. Tilak Varma replaced him in the middle and remained unbeaten as he and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the team over the line.

With the series now level 2-2, the final match will be the decider, on Sunday.

