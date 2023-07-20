The second Test between India and West Indies, starting from July 20 in Port of Spain, Trinidad, will be the 100 match in the format between the two sides. Not only that, but it will also be former India captain Virat Kohli's 500th international match. So far, Kohli has played 110 Tests, 274 ODIs and 115 T20Is, amassing more than 20,000 runs across formats. Ahead of Kohli's latest milestone, former India batter Aakash Chopra lauded the 34-year-old for his dedication towards the game.

Chopra feels Kohli "has lived his life like a monk" and the Indian cricket is thankful for what he has done for the team.

"Virat Kohli's dedication for the game is very evident and in fact defines him. The way he has lived his life like a monk where it has only been about cricket. That is the reason he has reached where he is today and is a brand ambassador of the beautiful game. We are all thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket and for cricket in general," Chopra said on JioCinema.

Kohli, who stands sixth in the list of most runs scored and behind only Sachin Tendulkar in international centuries, will be the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone of 500 matches.

Ahead of the second Test match, Kohli was pictured working out in the gym and he took to social media to discuss his workout routines. In a video posted on Instagram by the cricketer, Kohli could be seen doing squats along with a dumbbell and he wrote that this was one of his "go to" workouts for strength.

"My go to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats," the caption read.

In the first Test, Kohli looked in great touch as he missed out on his hundred. He was dismissed on 76 by Rahkeem Cornwall.