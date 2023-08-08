Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Desperate India Eye Victory In Must-Win Match vs West Indies
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Updates: Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, Team India will aim for a victory in the must-win match against West Indies on Tuesday in Guyana
India vs West Indies 3rd Live Score: India look to bounce back© AFP
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, Team India will aim for a victory in the must-win match against West Indies on Tuesday in Guyana. The hosts have taken a 2-0 lead over India. Earlier on Sunday, Nicholas Pooran scored 67 runs off 40 balls as West Indies chased down 153 runs against India in 18.5 overs in the second T20I match. The Rovman Powell-led restricted India at 152 for 7 despite Tilak Varma's fifty. The southpaw -- who raced to his maiden half-century in 39 balls -- scored 51 off 41 but lacked support from other Indian batters. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I match between West Indies and India, straight from Guyana:
- 18:18 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Impressive Tilak VarmaMumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma left everyone utterly impressed with his 51-run knock in the second T20I. It was his only second appearance in international cricket and he took India to a respectable total, on the day when every other Indian batter batter failed.
- 18:11 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Failure of India's top-orderThe shortest format demands the batters to go hard from ball one and that is something India's top-order, comprising Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, have not been able to do. The top-order's failure has put extra pressure on the likes of Sanju Samson and rookie Tilak Varma, who has taken to international cricket like fish to water.
- 18:00 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Must-win match for IndiaTeam India have lost the first two matches of the ongoing five-match series. So, in order to stay alive in the competition, today's game will be a must-win for the Hardik Pandya-led side.
- 17:55 (IST)IND vs WI Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I match between India and West Indies, straight from Providence Stadium, Guyana. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
