India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, Team India will aim for a victory in the must-win match against West Indies on Tuesday in Guyana. The hosts have taken a 2-0 lead over India. Earlier on Sunday, Nicholas Pooran scored 67 runs off 40 balls as West Indies chased down 153 runs against India in 18.5 overs in the second T20I match. The Rovman Powell-led restricted India at 152 for 7 despite Tilak Varma's fifty. The southpaw -- who raced to his maiden half-century in 39 balls -- scored 51 off 41 but lacked support from other Indian batters. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I match between West Indies and India, straight from Guyana: