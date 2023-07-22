IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Updates:West Indies will begin the Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India from 86/1. Currently, Kraigg Brathwaite (37*) and Kirk McKenzie (14*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts trail by 352 runs. Earlier on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership between Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul by dismissing the latter. Virat Kohli scored 121 as India posted 438 runs in their first innings. Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61, Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) scored half-centuries to help India's cause. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad