India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India Bowlers Look To Dominate West Indies
IND vs WI Live Score: West Indies will begin the Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India from 86/1 in Port of Spain, Trinidad.
ND vs WI Live, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies will begin at 86/1© AFP
IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Updates:West Indies will begin the Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India from 86/1. Currently, Kraigg Brathwaite (37*) and Kirk McKenzie (14*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the hosts trail by 352 runs. Earlier on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership between Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul by dismissing the latter. Virat Kohli scored 121 as India posted 438 runs in their first innings. Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61, Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) scored half-centuries to help India's cause. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad
2nd Test, India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 20, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
WI
86/1 (41.0)
IND
438
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.1
% chance to win
IND 62%
Draw 32%
WI 6%
Batsman
Kraigg Brathwaite
37 (128)
Kirk Mckenzie
14* (25)
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin
29/0 (14)
Ravindra Jadeja
12/1 (10)
- 18:13 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies. The hosts will resume at 86 for 1 on Saturday, trailing India by 352 runs. Stay connected for all the live updates.
