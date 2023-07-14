India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates:The Indian cricket team finds itself in the driving seat after dominating the proceedings on the first two days of the opening Test against West Indies in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma ran riot with the bat, scoring a century each. Jaiswal, who reached the triple-digit score on his debut, is on the cusp of a historic record, sitting just 7 runs away from the 150-mark. West Indies have barely managed to put a step right. Barring the early dismissal of Shubman Gill, the hosts have looked pretty uninspired. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live updates of the Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies from Dominica: