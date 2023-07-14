Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE Score: In Virat Kohli's Company, Yashasvi Jaiswal On Cusp Of History
IND vs WI Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli look to further strengthen India's case against West Indies on Day 3 of the first Test.
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a ton on Day 2© AFP
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates:The Indian cricket team finds itself in the driving seat after dominating the proceedings on the first two days of the opening Test against West Indies in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma ran riot with the bat, scoring a century each. Jaiswal, who reached the triple-digit score on his debut, is on the cusp of a historic record, sitting just 7 runs away from the 150-mark. West Indies have barely managed to put a step right. Barring the early dismissal of Shubman Gill, the hosts have looked pretty uninspired. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live updates of the Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies from Dominica:
1st Test, India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 12, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
WI
150
IND
312/2 (113.0)
Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.76
% chance to win
IND 94%
Draw 4%
WI 2%
Batsman
Yashasvi Jaiswal
143* (350)
Virat Kohli
36 (96)
Bowler
Jomel Warrican
82/1 (34)
Alick Athanaze
33/1 (13)
- 17:42 (IST)WI vs IND Live: Hello!Good afternoon and hello! We are back with the coverage of another exciting day of Test cricket. India are 312/2 and lead by 162 runs heading into Day 3. West Indies have a lot of ground to cover.
